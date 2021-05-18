Phoenix made five of its 11 3-pointers in the first quarter to build a 21-18 lead. The Mercury finished 11 of 28 from long distance while Washington was 5 of 28.
Tina Charles led Washington (0-2) with 22 points and 12 rebounds. Charles scored 10 points in the first quarter to move into ninth place on the WNBA career list — becoming the 11th player in league history to reach 6,000 points.
Natasha Cloud added 18 points and Ariel Atkins scored 12 for the Mystics, who are awaiting the return of Elena Delle Donne after offseason back surgery..
