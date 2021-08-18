Brianna Turner added 10 points and 11 rebounds for Phoenix (11-10). Skylar Diggins-Smith, averaging 19.1 points per game, sustained a right ankle sprain in the first quarter and did not return.
Griner became the third player in WNBA history to reach 700 career blocks.
Mitchell led Indiana (4-18) with 20 points. Victoria Vivians added 16 points, Danielle Robinson had 14 and Tiffany Mitchell 11.
