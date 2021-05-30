The Aces also beat Indiana 113-77 on Friday.
Wilson had eight points and Hamby added seven in a 21-2 run that made it 24-10 late in the first quarter and the Aces led by double figures the rest of the way. Indiana made 1 of 12 from the field and committed three turnovers during that decisive stretch.
Victoria Vivians led the Fever (1-7) with a season-high 17 points. Teaira McCowan had 15 points and nine rebounds and Kelsey Mitchell scored 10 points. Indiana, which shot 38.8% (31 of 80) from the field and made just 5 of 23 (21.7%) from 3-point range, have lost seven in a row since a season-opening win over the L.A. Sparks.
