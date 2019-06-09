WASHINGTON — Tianna Hawkins and Aerial Powers combined for 39 points off the bench and the Washington Mystics cruised to an 86-62 win over the winless Dallas Wings on Sunday.

Hawkins hit 7 of 9 shots with three 3-pointers for a career-high 21 points and Powers was 6 of 10 with two 3s for 18. Elena Delle Donne and Kristi Toliver added 14 points apiece for the Mystics (4-1) and Natasha Cloud had 13. Delle Donne had nine rebounds, four assists, two blocks and a steal.

Dallas (0-4) had an 11-0 run in the first quarter and led 20-15. Washington, which has won four straight, went on a 12-2 run in the second quarter, taking a 25-24 lead on a Hawkins 3. A 7-2 surge in the last 70 seconds put the Mystics on top 40-34 at the break. The margin was 10 after three quarters and Washington dominated the fourth.

Glory Johnson led Dallas with 15 points but only had 11 in the second half. Imani McGee-Stafford added 11 points.

LIBERTY 88, ACES 78

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — Tina Charles scored 21 points and Bria Hartley added 17 to help New York end a franchise-long 17-game losing streak.

The Liberty (1-4) last had a win on July 15, 2018, when they beat Chicago by 23 points. New York lost the final 13 games of the season and the first four this year before the win over the Aces.

They were tied for the third longest losing streak in WNBA history, trailing only Indiana’s 18-game skid and Tulsa’s record 20-game run.

Kayla McBride led Las Vegas with 25 points and Liz Cambage added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Rookie of the Year A’ja Wilson saw her streak of scoring in double figures end at 37 when she was held to just five.

SUN 65, DREAM 59

ATLANTA — Jonquel Jones had 17 points and 13 rebounds, Alyssa Thomas also had a double-double as Connecticut won for the fifth time in six games.

Thomas had 12 points and 12 rebounds and Courtney Williams added 13 points for Connecticut (5-1).

Tiffany Hayes and Brittney Sykes had 14 points each for the Dream (1-4).

SKY 78, STORM 71

CHICAGO — Cheyenne Parker had 18 points and 11 rebounds off the bench for Chicago.

Stephanie Dolson added 15 points and Courtney Vandersloot 11 with seven assists for the Sky (2-2).

The defending champion and short-handed Storm (3-3) got 20 points apiece from Natasha Howard and Jewell Loyd.

MERCURY 94, FEVER 87

INDIANAPOLIS — Brittney Griner scored 26 points, DeWanna Bonner added 25 and Phoenix used a dominant first half to beat Indiana.

Reserve Leilani Mitchell had two of her four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter and scored 17 for the Mercury (2-2) and Briann January added 16.

Kelsey Mitchell hit four 3-pointers and had 26 points for the Fever (3-2). Kennedy Burke added 18 points and Tiffany Mitchell scored 17.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.