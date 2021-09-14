Indiana can clinch the best chance at winning the draft lottery with one more loss in its final two games or a win by New York.
Candice Dupree also scored 15 points for Atlanta (8-22). Monique Billings added 11 points and Elizabeth Williams blocked five shots.
Kelsey Mitchell led five starters in double figures with 18 points for Indiana (6-24). Teaira McCowan had 15 points and 14 rebounds, Lindsay Allen added 14 points, Emma Cannon scored 13 and Victoria Vivians 12.
Tiffany Mitchell (left knee) and Jessica Breland (left thumb) did not play for Indiana.
Both teams have been eliminated from playoff contention
