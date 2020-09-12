Hines-Allen was 8-of-16 shooting, making all three of her 3-point attempts and all six free throws. Ariel Atkins added 18 points and five steals with Leilani Mitchell scoring 12 points.
The Mystics scored the first nine points, led 36-29 at halftime and were up by as many 20 in the third quarter
Kia Nurse and Kiah Stokes, the latter with five 3-pointers, scored 15 points each for the Liberty.
