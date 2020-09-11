Hines-Allen was 13 of 20 from the field and had eight rebounds, four assists and three steals. Meesseman added 14 points, and Leilani Mitchell had 10 points and nine rebounds.
Chelsea Gray scored 21 points and Nneka Ogwumike had 15 for Los Angeles. Candace Parker had a season-high 17 rebounds with nine points and six assists. Selmone Augustus had four points and reached 6,000 in her career, the 10th WNBA player to do so.
Washington (7-13) joined Dallas in a tie for eighth place with two regular-season games left. The top eight teams advance to the playoffs. Los Angeles (15-6) is in third place and takes on second-place Las Vegas on Sunday.
