MINNEAPOLIS — Natasha Howard scored a career-high 33 points, Sami Whitcomb made five of Seattle’s 12 3-pointers and the Storm closed the game on a 10-0 run to beat the Minnesota Lynx 90-79 on Wednesday night.

Seattle led 78-66 with 6:25 left until Minnesota made 3-pointers on its next three possessions to pull within three. The Lynx got as close as 80-79 , but Seattle answered with 10 straight points, highlighted by Whitcomb’s drive and no-look pass to Alysha Clark.

Whitcomb had 15 points and eight assists and Clark added 12 points and seven rebounds. Seattle (11-8) has won a season-high three straight games without stars Breanna Stewart, Sue Bird and Jewell Loyd.

Seattle opened the game on a 15-4 run as Minnesota made just two of its first eight shots. The Storm led 26-16 after the first quarter and 40-30 at halftime behind 25 combined points from Howard and Whitcomb.

Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and seven rebounds for Minnesota (10-8). Danielle Robinson added 14 points, 10 assists and four steals.

MERCURY 69, WINGS 64

PHOENIX — Brittney Griner scored 23 points, including the go-ahead basket with 33.9 seconds left, and the Mercury held off the Wings.

Griner made a hook shot in the lane to give Phoenix a 65-64 lead. After Kaela Davis was off on a 3-pointer, DeWanna Bonner sank two free throws for a three-point lead. Dallas elected to go for a quick 2-point shot, Griner grabbed the miss and she made two free throws to seal it.

Essence Carson and Camille Little each added 11 points for Phoenix (8-8).

Arike Ogunbowale scored 14 points on 6-of-22 shooting for Dallas (5-12), which is winless on the road this season in eight attempts.

SKY 77, DREAM 76

CHICAGO — Diamond DeShields scored 20 of her season-high 22 points in the first half, Stefanie Dolson made a go-ahead layup with 2.3 seconds left and the Sky beat the Dream.

DeShields made 1 of 2 free throws with 31.3 seconds left to pull Chicago to 76-75, and the Sky forced Atlanta into a long 3-pointer by Alex Bentley at the other end. After a timeout at 6.9, Courtney Vandersloot drew two defenders on a drive into the lane and found an open Dolson under the basket. Atlanta had an open shot in the corner at the buzzer but Brittney Sykes’ shot was off the mark.

DeShields was 10 of 13 from the free-throw line and also grabbed eight rebounds for Chicago (10-8), which has won three straight games.

Renee Montgomery led Atlanta (5-12) with 23 points and six assists.

