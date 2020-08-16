Seattle (10-1), off to its best start in franchise history, never trailed and led by as many as 27 points. The Storm shot 56.9% from the field and hit 13 of 23 (56.5) from 3-point range.
Jasmine Thomas scored 17 points, DeWanna Bonner added 13 and Brionna Jones had 12 points and 11 rebounds for Connecticut (4-7). The Sun had their three-game win streak snapped.
Sami Whitcomb hit 4 of 5 from 3, including one right before the third quarter buzzer from 40 feet, and finished with 14 points for Seattle. Sue Bird scored 13 and Jewell Loyd added 11 points and five assists.
