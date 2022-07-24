Ionescu lifts Liberty to 83-80 win over Sky

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu’s three-point play with 9.7 seconds left lifted New York to an 83-80 win over the Chicago Sky on Saturday night to snap a five-game losing streak. Trailing 80-78 with 19 seconds left, Ionescu took the ball and drove the lane where she was fouled by Rebekah Gardner. Ionescu, who finished with 17 points, nine assists and eight rebounds, converted the free throw to give New York (10-17) the lead.

Chicago (21-7) got the ball but Candace Parker missed a shot in the lane with just over 2 seconds left. After Michaela Onyenwere hit two free throws, the Sky had one last chance, but Emma Meesseman’s 3-pointer bounced off the rim at the buzzer.

The loss ended the Sky’s six-game winning streak.

Parker finished with 21 points and 11 rebounds for the Sky.

ACES 84, SPARKS 66

LAS VEGAS — Kelsey Plum hit four 3-pointers and finished with 29 points and A’ja Wilson scored 28 to help Las Vegas clinch a playoff spot.

The Aces (20-8) have won five of their last six games and are one game back of league-leading Chicago, the defending WNBA champion and the only other team to have clinched a 2022 postseason berth.

Jackie Young added 11 points, nine rebounds and six assists for Las Vegas and Chelsea Gray scored 10 points.

Wilson scored the first seven points and Plum the final four in an 11-0 run that made it 57-53 late in the third quarter and Las Vegas led the rest of the way. Riquna Williams and Wilson scored five points apiece in a 10-0 spurt that made it 69-57 midway through the period.

Chennedy Carter led the Sparks (12-15) with 15 points. Canada and Liz Cambage scored 11 points apiece and Nneka Ogwumike and Katie Lou Samuelson each scored 10.

