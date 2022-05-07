Ionescu scores 25 points, Liberty beat Sun 81-79 in opener

Placeholder while article actions load

Natasha Howard scored 16 points, Sami Whitcomb had 15 points and five assists and Jocelyn Willoughby added 13 points for New York. Willoughby — the No. 10 overall selection in the 2020 WNBA draft — did not play last season after suffering a torn left Achilles tendon in a preseason scrimmage.

NEW YORK — Sabrina Ionescu had 25 points and six assists and sparked a late run to help the New York Liberty beat the Connecticut Sun 81-79 on Saturday night in the season opener for both teams.

Ionescu was fouled as she hit a 12-foot jumper and hit the free throw to give the Liberty a 71-70 lead with 3:51 to play. Jasmine Thomas answered with a three-point play to put Connecticut back in front 10 seconds later, but Ionescu followed with a 3-pointer and a driving layup to make it 76-73 with 2:31 remaining and the Sun trailed the rest of the way.