Jefferson, Fowles lead Lynx to 84-77 victory over Sparks

LOS ANGELES — Moriah Jefferson scored 22 points, Sylvia Fowles had 16 points and nine rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Los Angeles Sparks 84-77 on Sunday.

Jefferson shot 9 for 14 and Fowles made her first eight shots before missing on her final attempt for Minnesota (12-19). Kayla McBride added 15 points, Rachel Banham scored 10 points off the bench and Jessica Shepard grabbed 10 rebounds.