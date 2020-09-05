Riquna Williams was left alone under the basket and was fouled by Stewart before making two free throws with under a second left. Seattle advanced the ball to mid-court and Sue Bird delivered the winning assist to Loyd in the corner.
Loyd finished with 25 points, going 2 of 7 from distance, for Seattle (15-3). Stewart had 20 points, eight rebounds and nine assists. Bird had 10 points and seven assists.
Candace Parker had 25 points, seven rebounds and six assists for Los Angeles (13-5). Nneka Ogwumike did not play and Gray finished with 18 points.
Los Angeles led 49-45 at halftime behind Parker’s 17 points, four rebounds and five assists. Loyd kept Seattle close with 15 points.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.