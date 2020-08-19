Ariel Atkins added 13 points, Emma Meesseman had 12 points and 10 assists, and Leilani Mitchell also scored 12 points for Washington (4-7).
Betnijah Laney and Courtney Williams each scored 30-plus points to lead Atlanta (2-10). Laney was 14 of 24 from the field for 35 points and Williams made 13 of 22 for 30 points as the Dream shot 55.7%. They are the second Dream duo to score 30 points in a game, joining Iziane Castro Marques and Angel McCoughtry on July 7, 2010.
Atlanta has lost nine straight games.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.