DeWanna Bonner added 18 points and Briann January had 10 for Connecticut (16-6), which began a five-game homestand.
Kaila Charles beat the third-quarter buzzer with a runner in the lane to extend Connecticut’s lead to 62-46.
Sylvia Fowles scored 14 points and Kayla McBride added 12 for Minnesota (13-8). The Lynx turned it over 17 times and shot just seven free throws.
The teams play each other again on Thursday night.
