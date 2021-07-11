Connecticut played stellar defense, holding the Liberty to just 30% shooting from the field. Kylee Shook made a career-high four 3-pointers and scored 16 points to lead New York (10-11). She made six of her eight shots while the rest of the team was just 11 for 48 from the field.
The Sun led 22-12 after the first quarter and pulled away for good in the third quarter with 16 straight points.
Michaela Onyenwere added 12 points and Jazmine Jones 10 for New York.
