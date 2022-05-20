Jones scores 19, Sun beat Fever 94-85 for third straight win

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Jonquel Jones scored 19 points and the Connecticut Sun beat the Indiana Fever 94-85 on Friday night for their third straight victory.
The Sun have won by an average margin of more than 17 points since a season-opening loss to the New York Liberty.
There were four ties and 10 lead changes before Heideman converted a three-point play and followed 37 seconds later with a 3-pointer to make 48-43. The Sun led the rest of the way.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting for Indiana (2-5). Victoria Vivians scored 15 points and Danielle Robinson had 10.
NaLyssa Smith, the No. 2 overall selection in last month’s draft, did not play for the Fever. She was listed as a game-time decision but missed her second consecutive game due to a right ankle injury.
Indiana, which went into the game 11th in the 12-team WNBA at 39.9%, shot a season-high 54% (34 of 63) and limited the Sun shot just 43.7% (31 of 71). Connecticut hit 11 of 19 from 3-point range, outscored the Fever 21-11 from the free throw line and grabbed 11 offensive rebounds.
