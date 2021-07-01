Jonquel Jones scored the final eight points in a 20-4 run that made it 26-14 late in the first quarter and Indiana (1-16), which has lost 12 in a row, trailed the rest of the way.
Kelsey Mitchell scored 21 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 19 for the Fever.
Bernadett Hatar — a 6-foot-10 rookie from Hungary — got her first WNBA start in place of injured Jessica Breland. The 26-year-old Hatar played 17 minutes and finished with five fouls, three turnovers and no rebounds.
___
