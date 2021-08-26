Jonquel Jones sealed it with a cut to the basket with 13.1 left.
Bonner finished with 14 points and Jasmine Thomas had 13 for Connecticut (19-6), which sits atop the WNBA standings. Thomas also had six assists and four steals.
Nia Coffey scored 18 points for Los Angeles (10-15), which faces Connecticut on Saturday. Nneka Ogwumike and Wheeler each added 13 points and Brittney Sykes had 11.
Los Angeles went on an 18-5 run in the first half and led 39-36 at the break.
___
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports