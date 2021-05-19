DeWanna Bonner scored 13 for Connecticut (3-0). Jasmine Thomas made her season debut after clearing COVID-19 protocols, and scored eight points.
Connecticut shot 55.2% from the field with 29 assists on 37 made baskets.
Danielle Robinson scored 12 points and Tiffany Mitchell added 10 for Indiana (0-3). Kysre Gondrezick, the No. 4 overall pick in this year’s draft, scored five points in 16 minutes.
___
