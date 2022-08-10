Jonquel Jones' double-double leads Sun past Sparks 97-71

LOS ANGELES — Jonquel Jones had 21 points and 10 rebounds to help the Connecticut Sun ease past the Los Angeles Sparks 97-71 on Tuesday night.

Connecticut (23-11) stayed a game behind second-place Las Vegas in the playoff chase. The Sun will stay in Los Angeles for a rematch on Thursday before closing out the regular season on Sunday against Minnesota. Los Angeles (13-21) sits in 11th, with an outside shot of passing three teams for the final playoff spot.