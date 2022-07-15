Jonquel Jones has 21 points, Sun never trail against Dream

Jones was 5 of 9 from the field, 2 of 3 from 3-point range and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line. Natisha Hiedeman added 13 points for Connecticut (16-8).

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.