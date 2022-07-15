Jonquel Jones has 21 points, Sun never trail against Dream

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — Jonquel Jones scored 21 points and the Connecticut Sun never trailed in a 93-68 victory over the Atlanta Dream on Friday night.
Tiffany Hayes led Atlanta (10-14) with 18 points.
LYNX 87, FEVER 77
INDIANAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and Minnesota beat Indiana.
Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.
Tiffany Mitchell scored 18 points for Indiana.