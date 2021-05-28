The Sun had their largest lead at 62-50, but the Mystics (2-4) scored the last 13 points of the quarter to take a 63-62 advantage into the fourth.
Bonner’s layup 13 seconds into the final period put the Sun back in front for good. The Mystics closed within three in the final minute but never had a possession with a chance to tie.
Tina Charles scored 29 points and Ariel Atkins added 20 for Washington.
