Kayla McBride, Sylvia Fowles help Lynx beat Fever, 87-77

INDIANAPOLIS — Kayla McBride scored a season-high 28 points, Sylvia Fowles had 22 points and 12 rebounds and the Minnesota Lynx beat the Indiana Fever 87-77 on Friday night.

Playing for the third time in four nights, Minnesota (10-16) scored 15 consecutive points in the third quarter to take a 58-52 lead. The Lynx handed Indiana (5-21) its eighth straight loss.