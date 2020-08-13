Candice Dupree grabbed six rebounds for Indiana (4-5), becoming the eighth player in WNBA history to reach the 3,000 mark. Julie Allemand added 13 points, Dupree scored 11 points and Teaira McCowan grabbed 13 rebounds.
Kia Nurse scored 21 points and Layshia Clarendon added 20 for New York (1-8), which has lost three straight games. The Liberty stayed in it by making 21 of 26 free throws.
