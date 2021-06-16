Dearica Hamby had 16 points, six rebounds and four assists for Las Vegas (9-3).
Plum led all scorers with 13 points in the fist half to help Las Vegas build a 48-45 lead after trailing by double digits . The Aces outscored the Liberty 25-15 in the third.
Jazmine Jones paced New York (6-5) with 17 points and Betnijah Laney had 15 points and six assists. Kylee Shook added 12 points with nine rebounds and Sami Whitcomb scored 10.
