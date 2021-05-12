“How often do you get an entire professional sports league, one of women in particular, together in one location trying to problem solve a problem that they did not create? Yet, because we are a league full of predominantly Black women, we have to countlessly step up and advocate for others,” Ogwumike said. “You’re in this situation of trying to figure out how to help, when naturally people are still going through their own personal struggles. That just shows the demonstration of strength. There are people that may not agree to everything, but at the end of the day, we stand together.