Courtney Vandersloot hit a jumper and then a 3-pointer to give Chicago (11-10) an 18-point lead with eight minutes left in the third quarter but the Dream (6-14) scored 26 of the next 34 points to make it 73-all heading into the fourth after Shekinna Stricklen hit a 3-pointer. Laney and Monique Billings made back-to-back layups midway through the fourth, sparking a 12-0 a run that gave Atlanta a 95-86 lead with two minutes left. The Sky missed seven consecutive field-goal attempts during that span.
Vandersloot finished with 22 points and 11 assists. Kahleah Copper and Allie Quigley added 17 points apiece for Chicago.
The Sky have lost four consecutive games and six of their last seven.
