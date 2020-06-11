Plum left Washington as the NCAA’s all-time leading scorer and was entering her fourth WNBA season after being the No. 1 overall draft pick in 2017 by the Aces, who were then in San Antonio.
She made the WNBA all-rookie team in 2017 and last season averaged 8.6 points and 3.0 assists per game. Plum upped her averages to 15.2 points, 7.8 rebounds and 3.8 rebounds during the playoffs.
“All of Las Vegas is in Kelsey’s corner and pulling for a quick recovery,” Aces general manager Dan Padover said in a statement. “We know that she will attack her rehabilitation with the same intensity with which she attacks the court, and we can’t wait to see her back at The House.”
