“As one of the premier defensive players in the WNBA, she set a tone for our growth, improvement, and maturity as a team over the past several years,” Mystics general manager and coach Mike Thibault said.
Sanders will work in player development for the Mystics’ ownership group.
She was a first-round draft pick by Phoenix in 2008 and appeared in 155 games for four teams across seven WNBA seasons, averaging 5.7 points and 4.5 rebounds.
___
More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.