Allen and Jazmine Jones hit back-to-back 3s to close the third quarter with a four-point lead and the Sky (1-2) trailed the rest of the way.
Diamond DeShields led Chicago with 22 points, Ruthy Hebard scored 15 and grabbed 10 rebounds and Courtney Vandersloot had 14 points, 16 assists and four steals. Astou Ndour-Fall added 17 points.
The Liberty, who shot a WNBA-low 27.7% from behind the arc last season, are shooting 44.4% from 3-point range and their league-leading 59 made 3s this season are 21 more than any other team.
Allie Quigley (hamstring) and Candace Parker (ankle) did not play for the Sky.
