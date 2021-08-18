Erica Wheeler added 16 points for Los Angeles (8-13). Nneka Ogwumike, who went to the locker room in the first half but returned to start the third quarter, had 13 points, nine rebounds and nine assists. Amanda Zahui B. had 14 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Toliver scored 11 and Nia Coffey 10.
Odyssey Sims led Atlanta (6-15) with 26 points and six assists.
Courtney Williams missed her first eight field goals but made a jumper with 52.8 seconds left in the fourth quarter to give Atlanta a 72-70 lead. She made another from the same spot at 5.4 for a 74-72 lead but after a timeout, Toliver sank a shot over the outstreched arm of Williams to force overtime.
