The Wings (2-5) erased 10-point deficits in the third and fourth quarters. Satou Sabally had a basket with 7.9 seconds left in regulation that was initially ruled a 3-pointer, giving Dallas a 97-96 lead, but was changed to a two-point basket after video review.
Neither team led by more than two points in the extra period until Loyd’s winner. Allisha Gray gave the Wings a 102-100 lead on a driving layup with two minutes left. Loyd tied it on a layup with 38.7 seconds left.
Marina Mabrey had 24 points for Dallas. Arike Ogunbowale added 22.
LYNX 86, DREAM 84
MINNEAPOLIS — Napheesa Collier scored 26 points and made two free throws with 1.5 seconds remaining in Minnesota’s victory over Atlanta.
Courtney Williams’ 57-foot heave slammed off the backboard to end it.
Kayla McBride added 17 for the Lynx (2-4) in their second straight victory.
Tiffany Hayes led the Dream (4-3) with 23 points.