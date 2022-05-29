Loyd, Lavender lead Storm to rout of Liberty 92-61

SEATTLE — Jewell Loyd scored 22 points, Jantel Lavender had a double-double and the Seattle Storm routed New York 92-61 on Sunday, the seventh-straight loss for the Liberty.
Lavender had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Briann January also had 12 points and Kaela Davis, in her first game with the Storm (5-3) had 11 points.
Seattle outscored New York 26-8 in the second quarter to lead 49-23 at the half.
The worst shooting team in the league at 39.1%, the Storm went 13 of 24 from 3-point range and shot 49.3% overall. The starters were 28 of 49.
Han Xu led the Liberty (1-7) with 13 points and Natasha Howard added 10. New York shot 33.8% and had 17 turnovers.
