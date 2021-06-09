Bird and Talbot each made three of Seattle’s 12 3-pointers compared to Atlanta’s 3-for-26 shooting from behind the arc. The Storm shot 55.6% from the field, including 12 of 22 behind the arc. Seattle also hit 13 of 16 free throws.
Tiffany Hayes scored 20 in her first 20 minutes of play. and finished with 22 points for Atlanta (4-5). Elizabeth Williams had eight points and 12 rebounds. Atlanta was held to 35.8% shooting.
