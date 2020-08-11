Dangerfield scored 10 points in the first half to help Minnesota build a 48-27 lead. The Lynx outrebounded the Mystics 20-8 in the half and attempted nine more field goals.
Myisha Hines-Allen led Washington with 12 points. Tianna Hawkins and Emma Meesseman each scored 10 points. Meesseman grabbed six rebounds to move over 1,000 for her career.
Elena Delle Donne (back), Natasha Cloud (personal choice), Tina Charles (medical exemption) and Aerial Powers (hamstring) did not play for Washington.
