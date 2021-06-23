Napheesa Collier added 12 points to help Minnesota (6-7) beat Atlanta (5-8) for the third time this season.
Fowles had 18 points and 10 rebounds in the first half, but Minnesota trailed 46-40. Layshia Clarendon had six points and seven assists in the opening half, and finished with eight points and nine assists.
Courtney Williams led Atlanta with 24 points, making 11 of 19 field goals. Chennedy Carter added 16 points and Odyssey Sims 13.
The Dream did not make a field goal in the final three minutes.
