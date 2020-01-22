The 30-year-old, who won the WNBA Most Valuable Player award in 2014 and was a five-time first team All-WNBA selection, also cited fatigue when she first surprised the basketball world last winter by announcing she would step away.

Head coach and general manager Cheryl Reeve said Wednesday in a statement issued by the club that the Lynx have “been in frequent contact” with Moore over the last year and praised her “fully engaged” effort in criminal justice reform and ministry. Reeve did not address Moore’s playing status.

“We are proud of the ways that Maya is advocating for justice and using her platform to impact social change,” Reeve said.

Moore has also helped the U.S. women’s team win two Olympic gold medals, but her decision puts her status for the 2020 Summer Games in Tokyo in doubt.