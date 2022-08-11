Lynx top short-handed Mercury to tighten playoff race

PHOENIX — Sylvia Fowles had 16 points, Aerial Powers scored 10 of her 14 points in the fourth quarter, and the Minnesota Lynx beat the short-handed Phoenix Mercury 86-77 on Wednesday night to complete a three-game series sweep.
Powers made a layup in traffic to give Minnesota a 78-74 lead and she added two free throws on their next possession for a six-point lead. Moriah Jefferson put Minnesota ahead 84-77 with 35.2 seconds left on a jumper from the free-throw line.
Phoenix announced 30 minutes prior to tip that Skylar Diggins-Smith would not play due to personal reasons. The Mercury were already without Diana Taurasi.
Sophie Cunningham took over the scoring role for Phoenix, tying a career-high with six 3-pointers and finishing with 24 points.
LIBERTY 91, WINGS 73
ARLINGTON, Texas — Sabrina Ionescu had 13 points, nine rebounds and seven assists, Sami Whitcomb added 15 points and the Liberty stayed in the playoff race with a victory over the Wings.
New York (14-20) moved into a tie with Atlanta for the eighth playoff spot, and the two teams play each other on Friday and Sunday to close the regular season. Dallas (17-17) is in the No. 6 spot in the playoffs. The Wings play Phoenix on Friday and Los Angeles on Sunday.
Ionescu, coming off a season-high 32 points against Dallas on Monday, was scoreless in the first half, going 0 for 4 from the field. But Ionescu responded after halftime with 11 points, four rebounds and four assists in the third quarter, including a layup just before the buzzer to extend New York’s lead to 67-57.
Marina Mabrey, coming off a career-high 31 points in a scoring battle with Ionescu on Monday, scored 19 points and Teaira McCowan had 17 points and 13 rebounds for Dallas, which had its franchise record five-game winning streak snapped.
