The Mystics welcomed back Tina Charles, who missed four games with a left gluteal strain. She had 12 points and eight rebounds in 25 minutes. Washington was missing Elena Delle Donne and Myisha Hines-Allen with injuries.
Washington trailed by 15 at the half, but rallied within 64-62 before the Lynx scored the last basket of the third quarter. Minnesota then scored the first 15 points of the fourth to take control and lead 81-62 with 6:23 left on Rachel Banham’s 3-pointer. She finished with 13 points and eight assists.
Ariel Atkins scored 25 points for Washington.
MERCURY 87, FEVER 65
INDIANAPOLIS — Brittney Griner scored 22 points, Skylar Diggins-Smith and Kia Nurse each added 14 and Phoenix used a big third quarter to beat the Fever for the Mercury’s eighth straight victory.
Phoenix closed the third quarter on a 18-0 run, highlighted by Sophie Cunningham’s two 3-pointers in 12 seconds, to build a 76-53 lead. Indiana was held to just nine points in the quarter, while Phoenix scored 36.
Phoenix was 1 of 11 from distance in the first half, but made 11 of 11 free throws to stay within 44-40. The Mercury made 7 of 8 3-pointers in the third to take control.
Griner made her fifth career 3-pointer, in her 13th 20-point game this season, and Brianna Turner grabbed 11 rebounds for Phoenix (17-10).
Kelsey Mitchell led Indiana (6-20) with 18 points.