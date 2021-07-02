Candace Parker had 22 points and Diamond DeShields added 16 points for the Sky (10-9). Courtney Vandersloot had 10 points, six rebounds and nine assists.
The Sky led by 10 in the first quarter and the Wings led by 10 in the third. Chicago retook the lead at 78-76 on Astou Ndour-Fall’s basket with 6:54 left and it stayed a one-possession game until Kayla Thornton gave the Wings a 95-91 lead on a layup with 46.4 seconds left.
The Sky beat Dallas 91-81 in the opener of the two-game series Wednesday.
