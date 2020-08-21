McBride scored 17 points in the first half and Wilson 14 as Las Vegas built a 53-42 lead after shooting 58.8%.
Alyssa Thomas and Briann January each scored 15 points for Connecticut (5-8). Thomas also had seven rebounds and seven assists, and DeWanna Bonner had 10 points on 4-of-12 shooting. The Sun only had 26 rebounds and turned it over 16 times.
