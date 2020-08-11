The Aces pulled away in the second half, holding Indiana to 13 points in the third quarter and four points through the opening five-plus minutes of the fourth quarter.
A’ja Wilson had 12 points and 10 rebounds and Kayla McBride scored 15 points for Las Vegas (6-2), which had six players score in double figures. McCoughtry was 9 of 10 from the field to help move into 13th place on the WNBA career scoring list.
Dupree finished with 20 points for Indiana (3-5). Tiffany Mitchell added 14 points.
