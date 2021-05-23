Tina Charles hit a 3-pointer to give Washington (1-3) a 45-44 lead early in the third quarter but the Fever scored seven consecutive points, and 25 of the next 32, to take the lead for good. Indiana outscored the Mystics 27-13 in the period and led by at least eight points the rest of the way.
Charles led Washington with 31 points and Ariel Atkins scored 16.
Elena Delle Donne (back) did not play for the Mystics.
