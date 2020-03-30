“While I am saddened to step away from such a big part of my life, I’m also excited for this next chapter,” McGee-Stafford said, also expressing her thanks to Wings officials for being understanding and supportive of her decision.
Greg Bibb, the president and CEO of the Wings, said the team supports her decision to step away from the WNBA “in order to achieve a long-time goal.”
McGee-Stafford averaged 3.9 points and 3.8 rebounds a game for the Wings last season, when she started six of her 29 games. She has played in 121 WNBA games averaging 4.4 points and 4.2 rebounds a game over the past four seasons.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.