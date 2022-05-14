Mercury beat Storm 69-64 to sweep home-and-home series

Placeholder while article actions load

SEATTLE — Diana Taurasi made six 3-pointers and scored 24 points and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 69-64 on Saturday to sweep the home-and-home series. The Mercury (2-1) beat Seattle 97-77 on Wednesday night in Phoenix. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Skylar Diggins-Smith added 14 points and five assists for Phoenix. Brianna Turner had 14 rebounds, and Tina Charles grabbed 10. Diamond DeShields had 11 points and four assists off the bench.

Jewell Loyd hit five 3-pointers and scored 26 points for Seattle (1-3). Sue Bird scored two points on 1-of-11 shooting. She missed all eight of her 3-point tries.

SKY 82, LYNX 78

MINNEAPOLIS — Courtney Vandersloot scored five of her 16 points in the final 38 seconds and Chicago held off Minnesota.

Vandersloot hit a 3-pointer to give defending champion Chicago (2-1) an 80-76 lead with 38 seconds left and added two free throws 15 seconds later.

Emma Meesseman finished with 17 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for the Sky..

Reserve Nikolina Milic topped the Lynx (0-4) with 18 points.

SUN 77, SPARKS 60

UNCASVILLE, Conn. — Alyssa Thomas had 23 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Connecticut routed Los Angeles.

Jonquel Jones added 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Sun (1-1) in their home opener. Dijonai Carrington had 13 points and three steals.

Nneka Ogwumike and Jordin Canada each scored 12 points for Los Angeles (2-2).

