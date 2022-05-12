Mercury beat Storm in first of home-and-home set this week

PHOENIX — Tina Charles had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Skylar Diggins-Smith added 19 points and six assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Seattle Storm 97-77 on Wednesday night in the first of a home-and-home set this week.
Charles scored seven straight points to cap Phoenix’s 10-0 run for a 54-39 lead midway through the third quarter. Both teams scored 32 points in the frame after Charles sank a 3-pointer with 0.8 seconds left. Phoenix outscored Seattle 26-14 in the fourth.
Phoenix (1-1) plays at Seattle (1-2) on Saturday. After that, there will be one more chance to see Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi play against each other in the regular season.
Taurasi made four 3-pointers and scored 15 points for Phoenix. Bird also made four 3-pointers for Seattle and scored 14 points.
Jewell Loyd led the Storm with 26 points. Seattle was also without Epiphanny Prince due to health and safety protocols.
Bird’s first 3-pointer early in the third quarter extended her streak to 31 games with a make from behind the arc.
