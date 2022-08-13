Mercury beat Wings, move into 7th place tie with New York

PHOENIX — Diamond DeShields scored 24 points, Shey Peddy had 18 points and a career-high eight assists, and the Phoenix Mercury beat the Dallas Wings 86-74 on Friday night.
Phoenix started the second half on a 16-5 run, capped by Jennie Simms’ three-point play for a 55-48 lead. DeShields scored 16 of Phoenix’s 23 points through the opening eight minutes of the third quarter and Dallas was 3-of-14 shooting during the same stretch, scoring just 10 points.
Sophie Cunningham made four 3-pointers and scored 16 points for Phoenix, which was without Skylar Diggins-Smith and Diana Taurasi. Simms scored a career-high 14 points.
Dallas was also short-handed without Arike Ogunbowale due to a recent surgery.
Kayla Thornton scored 14 points for Dallas. Allisha Gray added 13 points and Marina Mabrey had 10.
