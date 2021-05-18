Charles, 32, became the 11th player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 points; she finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday. Her Mystics teammates mobbed her on the bench between the first and second quarters as the milestone was announced to, arguably, the loudest cheers of the night. The 2012 MVP, seven-time all-star and 2010 No. 1 draft pick has led her team in scoring in both games — her first two with the Mystics — but has not gotten enough help as the Mystics fell to 0-2.
Natasha Cloud added 18 points and Ariel Atkins had 12 to surpass 1,000 career points.
On the other end of the floor, Taurasi, who turns 39 next month, paced Phoenix (2-1) with 17 points. The 2009 MVP and nine-time all-star made it look effortless. Six-time all-star Brittney Griner added 14 points and 10 rebounds despite playing through foul trouble much of the night.
Phoenix put the game away in the third quarter with a 19-8 run for a 69-55 lead that buried a Mystics team that is struggling offensively. Washington shot just 25 percent in a 70-56 loss to the visiting Chicago Sky in its season opener Saturday. It shot just 30.7 percent Tuesday, including 17.9 percent from behind the arc. Phoenix dominated the Mystics on the boards 50-34, and second-chance points were a problem all night.
Phoenix, playing its third road game in five days, jumped to an 8-0 lead that led Mystics Coach Mike Thibault to call a timeout. The Mystics responded with their own 8-0 run, with Charles and Cloud doing the work. The Mercury carried a 44-37 lead to halftime, then took command in the third quarter.
Washington’s Elena Delle Donne sat out again as she continues to rehab after a pair of back surgeries to address three herniated disks. Alysha Clark (foot) was on the sideline with a walking boot and a crutch while wearing Deni Avdija’s Washington Wizards jersey. Clark played several seasons in Israel and obtained Israeli citizenship.
More from The Post: