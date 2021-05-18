Charles, 32, became the 11th player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points; she finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday. Her Mystics teammates mobbed her on the bench between the first and second quarters as the milestone was announced to, arguably, the loudest cheers of the night. The 2012 league MVP, seven-time all-star and 2010 No. 1 draft pick has led her team in scoring in both games — her first two with the Mystics — but has not gotten enough help.
The Mystics are 0-2 for the first time since 2016 as their offensive woes — beyond Charles, at least — continue.
“It was terrible,” a visibly frustrated coach Mike Thibault said. “Can’t shoot 30 percent and win games. The improvement was from 25 to 30 percent. That’s terrible. I don’t have anything great to say about anybody right now. Tina competed against [Brittney] Griner. . . . Natasha Cloud played a really good game. . . . But we’re struggling to shoot, so there’s not a lot of other great things you can say about a game like this.”
Cloud had 18 points, and Ariel Atkins added 12 to surpass 1,000 career points. Thibault said he would like Atkins to be the No. 2 scoring option, but she has had a slow start to the season.
“Still getting used to one another,” Charles said. “This is a new group for this organization, so just trying to find ourselves within the plays and everything.
On the other end of the floor, Taurasi, who turns 39 next month, paced Phoenix (2-1) with 17 points. The 2009 WNBA MVP and nine-time all-star made it look effortless. Six-time all-star Griner added 14 points and 10 rebounds despite playing through foul trouble much of the night.
Phoenix put the game away in the third quarter with a 19-8 run for a 69-55 lead that buried a Mystics team that is struggling offensively. Washington shot just 25 percent in a 70-56 loss to the visiting Chicago Sky in its season opener Saturday. It shot just 30.7 percent Tuesday, including 17.9 percent from behind the three-point arc (5 for 28). Phoenix dominated the Mystics on the boards, 50-34, and second-chance points were a problem all night.
“[Rebounding] is probably one of the most upsetting things about the whole game,” Thibault said. “That’s all we talked about for two days. They’re not a great offensive rebounding team in general, but they have a couple individuals that are good. Their bench had 10 offensive boards. They had 17 offensive rebounds for 20 points. You can’t even expect to win when a team gets 20 points off offensive rebounds. It’s just not good enough.”
Added Charles: “They just wanted it more.”
Phoenix, playing its third road game in five days, jumped to an 8-0 lead that led Thibault to call a timeout. The Mystics responded with their own 8-0 run, with Charles and Cloud doing the heavy lifting. The Mercury carried a 44-37 lead to halftime, then took command in the third quarter.
“This is a new team,” Cloud said. “I’ve said it from the jump: We are still learning each other. We’re learning our offenses. We’re learning where to give people the ball in successful situations. We were better tonight. The end score is not going to show it, but we were a lot better in a lot of facets on both ends of the floor. . . . Defensively, the fourth quarter killed us.
“It’s early, and this team is still together. Our [mentality] is still good. . . . After these types of games, it is frustrating, but we come back in the gym tomorrow, and that’s the blessing of this game and this league — we get to play another day.”
Washington’s Elena Delle Donne sat out again as she continues to rehab after a pair of back surgeries to address three herniated disks. Alysha Clark (foot) was on the sideline with a walking boot and a crutch while wearing Deni Avdija’s Washington Wizards jersey. Clark played several seasons in Israel and obtained Israeli citizenship.
The Mystics will get a jolt in the near future when 2020 second-team all-WNBA forward Myisha Hines-Allen clears quarantine protocol and becomes eligible to play Sunday. Thibault said he’s not sure whether she’ll play that day at Indiana because she won’t have practiced yet after returning from overseas.
