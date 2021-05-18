Charles, 32, became the 11th player in WNBA history to reach 6,000 career points; she finished with 22 points and 12 rebounds Tuesday. Her Mystics teammates mobbed her on the bench between the first and second quarters as the milestone was announced to, arguably, the loudest cheers of the night. The 2012 league MVP, seven-time all-star and 2010 No. 1 draft pick has led her team in scoring in both games — her first two with the Mystics — but has not gotten enough help.